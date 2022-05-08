Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Arena Fortify Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 9th. Arena Fortify Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of AFACU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Get Arena Fortify Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,418,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.