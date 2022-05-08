Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 163.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,372. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 184,179 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 76,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

