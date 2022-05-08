Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Announces Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.49% and a negative return on equity of 271.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of ABUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,851. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $376.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

