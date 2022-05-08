AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Announces Earnings Results

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%.

Shares of AQB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. 686,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,346. The company has a current ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

