Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $4.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of APTX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 118,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,154. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

