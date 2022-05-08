AppFolio (APPF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect AppFolio to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. AppFolio has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,476.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.96. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $100.70 and a 52-week high of $150.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

