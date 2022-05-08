Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $1.68 on Major Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 5% against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $553,084.54 and $222,579.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00004867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00152179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.00332444 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040233 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

