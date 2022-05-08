apM Coin (APM) Price Down 4.6% This Week

apM Coin (APM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. apM Coin has a market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $728,191.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,134.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00028957 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

