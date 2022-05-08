Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Position Trimmed by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,349 shares of company stock worth $220,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

