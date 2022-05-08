Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,645 ($20.55) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,340 ($16.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.36) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.24) to GBX 1,500 ($18.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.24) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,453.89 ($18.16).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,457 ($18.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,614.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,465.80. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,968.50 ($24.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

