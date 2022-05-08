ANON Market Cap Achieves $41,951.36 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $41,951.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,091,421.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00289155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00012124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,527.63 or 0.99986861 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00192662 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

