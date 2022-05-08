Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.72) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,200 ($52.47) to GBX 4,400 ($54.97) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.22) to GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.73) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,583.75 ($44.77).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,488.50 ($43.58) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,832.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,362.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($29.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($62.42). The firm has a market cap of £46.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.96), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($2,991,266.71).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

