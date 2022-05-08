Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) PT at $44.75

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUN. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 15.0% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sunoco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 3.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $42.74. 507,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,534. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.44. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.56% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

