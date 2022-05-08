Analysts Set InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target at $8.42

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

INNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded InnovAge from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 235.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INNV stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 125,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,901. The stock has a market cap of $773.82 million, a P/E ratio of 190.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $175.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

