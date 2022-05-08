Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) PT at $105.25

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $88.31. The stock had a trading volume of 522,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,256. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after buying an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingredion by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,779,000 after buying an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 278,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

