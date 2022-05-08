Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $188.68

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR traded down $16.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.38. 826,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.84. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $114.65 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

