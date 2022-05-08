Analysts Set Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Target Price at GBX 116.50

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 123.67 ($1.54).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

LON:CEY traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 91.08 ($1.14). 8,632,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

