Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Target Price at $51.86

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

BALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 845,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,541. Bally’s has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard General L.P. lifted its position in Bally’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,830,000 after buying an additional 1,082,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,090,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 188,823 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

