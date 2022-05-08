Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the highest is $3.35. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.49 to $13.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

