Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPREGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Green Plains reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPREGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

