Analysts Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,623,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

