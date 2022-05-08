Analysts Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.55. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

NYSE CWK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 1,774,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $3,071,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $4,611,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 173.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

