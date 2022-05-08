Analysts Expect Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.84 Million

Brokerages expect Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $111.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Afya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.32 million. Afya reported sales of $72.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Afya will report full-year sales of $480.52 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $516.23 million, with estimates ranging from $446.62 million to $585.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Afya.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million. Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Several research firms have commented on AFYA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Afya by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 49.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 126,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. Afya has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $28.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

