Analysts Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.56 Million

Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will post $500.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $501.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $464.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $165.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,507. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.94. UniFirst has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $242.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.