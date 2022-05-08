Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.83. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 275,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

