Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Announce $2.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47. Moody’s posted earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.89. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 81.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.44. 1,061,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $287.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.39 and a 200-day moving average of $354.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

