Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Hawaiian posted earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.85) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HA. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

HA opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $29,234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 27.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,622,000 after buying an additional 1,139,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after buying an additional 1,065,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,659,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,858,000 after buying an additional 482,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 452,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

