Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.59. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.