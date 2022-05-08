Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

