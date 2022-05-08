Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $365,022,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $106,729,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,626,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $65,254,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,425,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,435,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

