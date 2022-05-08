Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 4,333 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 4,105,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,583. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CLSA decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

