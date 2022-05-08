Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 220 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NEE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,364,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097,551. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.52 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

