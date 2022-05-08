Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 172 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Prologis by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $4,356,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,534,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

