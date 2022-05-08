Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 16,067 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,067 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for about 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 5,391,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.