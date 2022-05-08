Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control comprises approximately 1.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 1.96% of Ituran Location and Control worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

ITRN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 12,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,833. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $531.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

