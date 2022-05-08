Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,668. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.