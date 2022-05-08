Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $202,327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $164,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

NASDAQ COST traded down $13.96 on Friday, hitting $503.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,560,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,795. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $371.11 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $557.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

