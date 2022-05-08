Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 41 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,651,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,716. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

