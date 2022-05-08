Ampleforth Market Cap Reaches $90.40 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003031 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $90.40 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 86,669,780 coins and its circulating supply is 86,215,316 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

