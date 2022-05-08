Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Holdings Boosted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 611,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,362 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.