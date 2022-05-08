Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amgen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,917,000 after purchasing an additional 398,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,046. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

