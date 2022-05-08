American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded down $3.86 on Tuesday, reaching $167.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.51 and its 200 day moving average is $176.55. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.89 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

