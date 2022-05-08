America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 78.27% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

ATAX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $390.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATAX. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

