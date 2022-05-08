Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $96.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $92.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,638. Ameren has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

