AMEPAY Price Tops $0.0047 (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,652,949.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00370520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00188419 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00554145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039057 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.17 or 1.92042315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.