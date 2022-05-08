Ambrosus Hits Market Capitalization of $6.54 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $57,744.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,807,584 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

