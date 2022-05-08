ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Rating) will announce ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.91). ALX Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 148.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 580,779 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $41,113,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after acquiring an additional 507,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 341,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,283. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.64. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

