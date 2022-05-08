Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.08

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and traded as high as $20.10. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 1,602 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APELY shares. CLSA lowered shares of Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alps Alpine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

