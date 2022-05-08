Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 66,849 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Uniti Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Uniti Group stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

