Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,668 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,939,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.